Major WrestleMania 41 updates on Travis Scott, The Rock, and John Cena - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 41 will arrive in two weeks, and many key decisions are still up in the air. John Cena set fire to the Road to WrestleMania by finally turning heel last month, linking up with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. Ahead of Cena's final outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All, sources are revealing new details on what's planned and what's not.

Big Match John pulled his biggest shocker on the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber after securing a world title shot for the last WrestleMania of his career. Heel Cena has generated strong buzz going into this year's Show of Shows, and a main topic of discussion during the retirement year of the 16-time World Champion is if he will win a 17th for the tie-breaker with Ric Flair.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that sources are revealing how WWE officials have at least considered ending Cody's reign at WrestleMania Sunday. The Final Boss status for this year's 'Mania in Vegas is uncertain right now, but it was noted that Rock has likely been planned for a major role at 'Mania 41 for some time.

Sources add that the original idea had The Great One helping his fellow Hollywood star capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from The American Nightmare.

Scott's status is also the subject of various theories among WWE fans. Rhodes has promised payback for the rapper's role in the Elimination Chamber beatdown, while Triple H and The Rock have all but confirmed plans for the 33-year-old entertainer to wrestle in the future.

The rapper has told people he was serious about learning to wrestle, and now it appears he will get the chance to show off his skills at WrestleMania 41. While the actual plan has not yet been revealed, word from backstage is that Scott is currently in the plans for Cena vs. Cody at The Showcase of The Immortals.

John Cena will lace up the boots for his final WrestleMania on April 20. Cena recently spoke with PEOPLE and promised more unpredictability on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Cena did not elaborate on specific details but declared a strong point of the current state of WWE to be unpredictability in its programming.

WWE has confirmed that Cena vs. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The two have been praised for their recent RAW exchanges, but one Hall of Famer recently provided concerning exclusive comments to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

