"I didn't care to see it" - Swerve Strickland shares indifferent reaction to John Cena's heel turn

Swerve Strickland and the wrestling world continue to find a viral topic of discussion in the shocking heel turn of John Cena. Wrestlers from WWE and AEW have shared their varying thoughts on the highly-anticipated turn made 18 days ago at Elimination Chamber. Swerve is now causing a stir with his thoughts.

Big Match John shocked the WWE Universe and beyond when he aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott to turn heel on Cody Rhodes. Cena pulled another major shocker this week on RAW with his first promo since Elimination Chamber. Cena and WWE have been widely praised for the angle, but some claims are controversial, such as fans declaring Cena's turn to be bigger than Hulk Hogan linking up with The Outsiders. Many aren't buying the hype, such as Swerve.

The former Isaiah Scott of WWE recently discussed Cena's heel turn on The Bootleg Kev podcast. The host dismissed any talk that Cena's turn is bigger than Hogan's and said nothing will ever be as big as The Hulkster's 1996 shocker. Strickland agreed, pointing to how we still discuss the turn that led to the nWo.

"We can say that because we saw the ripple effects of it for 10, 20, 30 years. [Kev: who knows the effect of this?] Exactly, we can't say that yet. [Kev: but the memes are great] It is, it's hilarious, but it's like, 'OK, how impactful is it that it shakes the industry?' Like, does it... I don't know if that changes what happens over here, or I don't know if it changes what happens over here, because that's not what wrestling is anymore. [Kev: glad Cena turned before retiring because we needed to see it] For sure, me, too. ... I didn't care to see it, but I'm just glad... yeah, you know," Swerve Strickland said. [From 14:10 to 14:49]

Monday's RAW promo from Cena actually brought fan backlash to WWE and Netflix due to censorship issues. Several crowd expletives were edited from the onslaught Cena received from the Brussels crowd.

Swerve Strickland set for AEW Dynasty main event

Swerve Strickland will look to become a two-time AEW World Champion at Dynasty II, which takes place on Sunday, April 6 from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated lineup:

International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet World Championship: Cope or Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Strickland's opponent will be determined after Wednesday's Dynamite Street Fight between Cope and World Champion Jon Moxley. Kenny Omega's challenger will be decided with a four-way on Dynamite.

