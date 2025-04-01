John Cena drops major spoiler on Road to WrestleMania 41 plans

WWE will present WrestleMania 41 in just 19 days, and the wrestling world is buzzing over John Cena's final match at The Showcase of the Immortals. The veteran Superstar recently turned heel by linking up with The Rock and has shocked the WWE Universe on multiple occasions since then. Cena has now confirmed that he is not done.

Big Match John resisted the long-awaited heel turn for more than a decade but finally pulled the trigger at his final Elimination Chamber event, right after winning the main event to secure his WrestleMania 41 title shot against Cody Rhodes. The RAW exchanges between champion and challenger since then have been fiery and unexpected.

The WWE Universe can expect more chaos from The Face That Runs The Place as he prepares for his final outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking to PEOPLE, Cena boldly stated what fans can expect between now and April 19. While he declined to reveal any specific spoilers, the heel Superstar was blunt with the interviewer.

"I'm going to say that there's more unpredictability on the way. [Interviewer pressed Cena for more details] Here's the stance I'm going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We're in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can't do that. What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that's one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming," John Cena said.

Cena will headline his final WrestleMania in less than a month. WWE has announced that the bout will be the main event of Night Two.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup

WWE now has seven matches confirmed for WrestleMania 41, set for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup following RAW:

Night One: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. Cena vs. Rhodes is set to be the main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

