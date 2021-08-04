Idea behind an intriguing moment from Riddle and Damien Priest's RAW segment explained (Exclusive)

The most recent episode of RAW featured a backstage segment between Riddle and Damien Priest, and Vince Russo pointed out an intriguing moment from the angle during the latest Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Riddle cut one of his usual promos with Damian Priest, but the segment had more people in the frame than just the two superstars. Vince Russo noted that a female WWE employee walked past with a phone in her hand during the promo.

That wasn't all, as a few other WWE workers were spotted throughout the backstage angle on RAW.

Vince Russo stated that WWE deliberately had people around the stars to add some realism to the segment.

The former WWE head writer sarcastically called it the best moment of the night and mocked the company's way of adding real-world elements to kayfabe.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the RAW segment:

"This was the best moment of the night," Russo explained, "I'm telling you through the eyes of a producer. This was the best moment of the night. So, bro, they've got a backstage segment with Riddle and Priest. That we've seen Riddle cut now 400 times, okay, bro? But here's the beauty of it. It's the laziest promo in the world. Riddle and Priest. No business gets done. But bro, did you notice? In the background, a female worked walked in background looking at her phone. Bro, that's their idea of a, 'Hey, we're going to send somebody in the background so that it looks like it's real.' And they holding a chick with a phone, 'go, go, go!' That's exactly what they are doing (laughs). In their eyes, because a woman walks across in the back, 'Oh bro, this is real. This is real!'"

I like seeing Riddle and Damian Priest in backstage segments together. Their actual friendship in real life is very evident in the chemistry they have on-screen. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0STu42sPxF — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 3, 2021

During the most recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo also explained a major creative flaw with having Drew McIntyre's sword on WWE TV.

He also spoke about Goldberg's son and revealed why WWE should have allowed Bobby Lashley to get some heat off the kid.

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Rohit Mishra