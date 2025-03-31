Identities of Roman Reigns' security guards on WWE SmackDown revealed

Roman Reigns was escorted to the ring along with some security guards on WWE SmackDown. The identities of these security guards have now been revealed.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins met in the ring again to sign a contract for their match at WrestleMania 41. During the show, the Tribal Chief was escorted by his own personal security guards. However, these weren't some nameless extras playing the role of security guards.

According to reports from Fightful Select, the former WWE Champion's security detail for the contract signing included some prominent names from the UK wrestling scene. The group known as The Romanettes included Damien Corvin, Ethan Allen, Shreddy, Elijah, Tate Mayfairs, Kid Lykos, Joe Kessler, Daz Black, Kez Evans, Myles Kayman, Will Kroos, James Ellis, and Rampage Brown. These wrestlers have competed in some of the biggest promotions in the UK, such as RevPro, Progress, and ICW.

Eric Bischoff comments on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins' match

This feud between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins has been brewing since the Royal Rumble. Now, all three men will lock horns at WrestleMania 41. Last week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman even announced that this match would be the main event for WrestleMania, which means Punk will finally achieve his dream.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that having three of the biggest WWE stars collide at WrestleMania was an attempt to generate headlines. He also added that the match didn't have a compelling enough storyline to main event the show.

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?" [3:34 - 4:13]

