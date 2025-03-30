"Why would they do that?" - WWE veteran drops bombshell on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins Triple Threat match

WWE veteran and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins facing off in a Triple Threat match. The three stars will collide at WrestleMania this year.

The seeds for the three-way were sown at Royal Rumble earlier this year when Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins simultaneously. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, the three men brawled several times. This past week, WWE made it official that they would sort their differences in the ring at The Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff felt the match was a ploy by WWE Creative to generate some headlines. He felt the feud should main event WrestleMania only if a compelling storyline backed the encounter.

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?" [From 3:34 - 4:13]

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins signed the contract

This week's SmackDown featured a contract signing segment. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk all made their way down to the ring to finalize the encounter at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As CM Punk signed the contract, he was looking for a clause. Paul Heyman intervened and highlighted that the main event clause was included in the contract. It was an emotional moment as Punk realized he would finally fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks and add an H/T to Sportskeeda wrestling for the transcript.

