Identities of the three women who lost to Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Who were the three female competitors who took on Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair on this week's WWE RAW?

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka scored an easy victory over three local athletes. Asuka-Lock from The Empress of Tomorrow ended things in a hurry for the competitors.

The three women who lost the Six-Woman Tag Team match were Dani Mo, Kayla Sparks, and Katie Arquette. Sparks took to Twitter shortly after the loss and shared a picture with her teammates.

Kayla Sparks is an independent wrestler who has been actively wrestling for a while now. She has previously been featured on a bunch of AEW shows as well.

In the following clip, she can be seen posing for a picture with Stephanie McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

Sparks' teammate Katie Arquette is an actress as well as a pro-wrestler. She was the talk of the wrestling world after she wrestled for both WWE and AEW on the same night. While Arquette participated in the aforementioned Six-Woman Tag Team match on WWE RAW, she took on Serena Deeb on the latest episode of AEW Dark Elevation, which she lost.

As for Dani Mo, she is a popular name in the independent scene and is also a personal trainer. She had major praise for Asuka after the Six-Woman Tag Team loss on RAW, and dubbed her as "the Tasmanian devil."

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka look more than ready for Clash At The Castle

Monday night's outing was more like a practice session for Bliss, Belair, and Asuka as they head towards a huge Six-Woman Tag Team match at Clash At The Castle. At the UK event, the three popular female stars are set to collide with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

It remains to be seen if Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair will manage to carry the momentum from RAW over to Clash At The Castle and score another win at the show.

Edited by Neda Ali