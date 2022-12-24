Create

Identity of the cameraman who Bray Wyatt assaulted on SmackDown revealed

By Rohit Nath
Modified Dec 24, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Who was the unfortunate soul who was taken out by the mandible claw?
Bray Wyatt showed us shades of The Fiend on the latest episode of SmackDown as he went berserk. He first lost his train of thought and ended up taking out all his anger and frustration on the person nearest to him. Unfortunately, it happened to be the cameraman - or rather, someone playing the role of the cameraman.

For such instances, independent unsigned wrestlers are used for the opportunity. We have now found out that JT Energy played the role of cameraman on the blue brand this week.

JT Energy has six years of experience in the ring and was trained by Seth Rollins. He is a graduate of his Black & Brave Wrestling academy.

This isn't the first time JT Energy has appeared on WWE TV, as he was an enhancement talent against Erick Rowan in 2019. You can see some of the details below:

On the new @WWE SmackDown: Who did Bray Wyatt @Windham6 attack? JT Energy @DJClickNPlay was the cameraman attacked by Bray, who then applied the Mandible Claw on him. JT previously competed on the 12/23/19 RAW as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown twitter.com/wwe/status/160… https://t.co/k5PkefLvQZ

From the look of things, JT Energy's segment with Bray Wyatt was him being available on-call. He has also competed on AEW Dark and appears to be a superstar who is making his name in the independent wrestling scene.

We wish JT Energy the best of luck in his future and hope that more opportunities can lead him to a big WWE signing.

Edited by Neda Ali
