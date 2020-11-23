On tonight's Survivor Series Kickoff Show, the Gobbledy Gooker made an appearance after R-Truth showed footage of the character's debut at Survivor Series 1990. Gobbledy Gooker went on to defeat Truth to win the WWE 24/7 title and later lost the belt to Akira Tozawa. Truth later defeated Tozawa to win the belt back.

PWInsider has now revealed the identity of Gobbledy Gooker. The person who played the infamous character tonight was RAW Superstar, Drew Gulak.

Gobbledy Gooker and The Undertaker made their debuts on the same night, 30 years ago

R-Truth attempted to show a 'Phenom' tribute tonight and ended up botching it by showing footage of Gobbledy Gooker's debut. The Undertaker had made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the same night that Gobbledy Gooker hatched out of an egg. It should be noted that Mexican wrestler Hector Guerrero played the part of Gobbledy Gooker during the debut.

Gooker's debut was met with a loud chorus of boos from the fans in attendance, who weren't impressed with the reveal after being teased with it for a long time. The character didn't do anything of note and soon disappeared off WWE TV. Gobbledy Gooker did make a return at WrestleMania 17 and appeared in the Gimmick Battle Royal.