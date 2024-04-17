Identity of security guard who was headbutted by Rhea Ripley on RAW has been disclosed

The identity of the security guard that Rhea Ripley headbutted on WWE RAW has now been disclosed.

On RAW, The Nightmare revealed that she got injured during Liv Morgan's backstage attack on last week's edition of the red brand. An irate Ripley relinquished the Women's World title and vowed to beat the tar out of Morgan.

Morgan came out to a chorus of boos from the capacity crowd. A bunch of security guards held both back to prevent a brawl. Rhea Ripley suddenly headbutted a guard while the others watched helplessly.

The guard in question is Steven Mainz. He previously appeared on an episode of SmackDown last year, portraying the role of a medic.

Can Rhea Ripley return as a babyface?

WWE veteran Bully Ray believes that Ripley will make her long-anticipated return to TV as a babyface.

The Eradicator has been receiving loud babyface pops for quite some time now, and it looks like Bully's prediction could come true.

Here's what he said on Busted Open Radio:

"Rhea Ripley has been positioned as a heel. It is the fans who are into her. She's got a great entrance. She's got a phenomenal look. She gets the job done in the ring. Covid WrestleMania, I thought her and Charlotte stole the show. This time away is going to be good for Rhea. Recharge your battery, heal your injury, and when Rhea comes back, when they hit her music on her return, WWE will have a monster woman babyface on their hands in Ripley," he said. [2:10 - 2:44]

Ripley is bound to resume her feud with Liv Morgan when she finally makes her big return. Meanwhile, many fans believe that Morgan might become the new Women's World Champion.

