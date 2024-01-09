Identity of timekeeper who was misted on WWE RAW; his relationship with Cody Rhodes

Who was the timekeeper that Shinsuke Nakamura accidentally misted while trying to attack Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW?

Cody Rhodes faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight on the latest edition of RAW. In the end, The American Nightmare was victorious over The King of Strong Style following a hard-fought match.

At one point during the battle, Nakamura tried to spit red mist on Rhodes, but the latter ducked out of the way. Nakamura ended up misting the timekeeper. Soon after, the fans found out that the timekeeper was none other than Cody Rhodes' cousin, Berkley Ottman. Brandi Rhodes and Teil Rhodes revealed the same on Twitter.

Cody Rhodes had been feuding with Nakamura for a while now. Now that he is seemingly done with Shinsuke, The American Nightmare is putting his complete focus on the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

Rhodes lost an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 last year. Cody has still not given up and wants to "finish the story" at any cost. Rhodes now has a massive opportunity to finish the story when he enters into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. If Cody ends up winning the Rumble match for the second year in a row, he will get another chance at finishing the story in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

