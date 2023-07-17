"If we decide to be evil, it's because we decide to be evil" - WWE legend predicts a huge swerve in the final chapter of The Bloodline

WWE Legend Mark Henry recently predicted a huge twist that could be waiting at the end of The Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Things have been volatile within The Bloodline after Jimmy and Jey decided to stand up to The Tribal Chief. They defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. However, Reigns was merciless in his retaliation and hospitalized Jimmy Uso. This has pitted him against Jey Uso, who is seeking retribution.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry claimed that at some point, Roman Reigns would part ways with his Special Council. He stated that The Tribal Chief would ultimately side with his family and realize that Heyman was pitting them against each other, ending a major chapter for The Bloodline.

"I think, at some point in the story, it may be a year from now, it may be two years I don't know. But there's gonna come a day, Roman is gonna turn to Paul [Heyman] and he's gonna go, 'Your services are no longer required. I've hurt my family for the last day. If we decide to be evil, it's because we decide to be evil. Not because you told me to be evil.' That would be a great story in pro wrestling," said Henry. [From 6:29 - 7:04]

The Bloodline had another segment on SmackDown this week

Jey Uso walked out to SmackDown this week to cut a passionate promo. He claimed that he had a special bond with Jimmy and felt the pain when his twin was hospitalized.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa walked out to the ring. The Wiseman claimed they were not looking for a fight but wanted to talk. Heyman stated that Roman Reigns would be on the show next week to discuss the "Rules of Engagement." However, he also noted that Jey was the reason his brother was in the hospital.

Jey Uso had heard enough and started throwing hands. He Superkicked Heyman and then landed several chair shots on Solo Sikoa, sending out a message to Roman Reigns.

