"If you don’t want to go, you don’t have to" - Hall of Famer sheds light on why WWE continued with Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

WWE is set to host its upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Riyadh's Kingdom Arena will be the home for Night of Champions 2025. The venue is also set to host the go-home edition of SmackDown before the big event on Friday.

There was much speculation on whether the event would take place in Saudi Arabia following tensions between the United States of America and Iran. However, following the announcement of a truce, the show is scheduled to go ahead as planned. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the company's decision to go ahead with Night of Champions.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown general manager said no one was being forced to travel to Riyadh. He added that WWE must have asked for the performers' consent before booking them for the event.

"Here's what I think, and I don't know, but I'm sure that they asked everybody, all the talent, if you don't want to go, you don't have to. I don't think they're forcing anybody to go. I don't know that now, but I'm just saying, I think that they would ask everybody if you don't feel like you're going to be saved, then let us know, and you don't have to go,'' Long said. [From 2:12 onwards]

Night of Champions 2025 is set to be a packed event with two title matches. John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk, while Solo Sikoa will challenge for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and Jade Cargill vs. Asuka will also take place on the show as part of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

