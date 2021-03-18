"I don't know where he would go" - Top AEW personality reacts to Andrade's WWE release request 

Andrade's name continues to trend in the wrestling world as his WWE status remains uncertain. WWE reportedly rejected his release request, and no further updates have since been released about his immediate future with the company.

Many people believe that Andrade will leave WWE once his contract ends, and several factors might have contributed to his decision to quit.

Jim Ross commented on Andrade's current situation during the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com. JR admitted that he was surprised to see wrestlers asking for their release during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ross explained that the talent better have a full-proof plan for the future before asking for their release.

"I am surprised that during this climate, COVID climate, that people are asking for their release. I don't know who else, maybe or not; I don't know. You damn sure don't want to ask for a release unless you've got somewhere to go and where you can establish some stability, financial security. I don't know if he has that or he doesn't have that."

JR was not too well-versed with Andrade's recent work as the former WWE announcer preferred not to watch the company's programming.

While JR still catches up on the WWE product every once in a while, the legend noted that his viewing habits had changed, and a three-hour RAW was undoubtedly not going to cut it for him.

"I'm not as familiar with his work on RAW as a lot of guys are because I don't watch very much; I watch some, don't get me wrong. I don't as much as WWE TV as probably what people expect. I have different viewing habits now. I'm not going to watch a three-hour RAW. I'm not going to watch a three-hour anything unless it's a football game."

Jim Ross continued by highlighting the possible reason behind Andrade's desire to move out of the WWE.

He added that WWE rejecting Andrade's request is proof that Vince McMahon's company is aware of AEW. JR said that AEW is not a "p*** ant company," which were the words used by Triple H to describe AEW during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony of 2019.

"So, a little surprised. To me, unless you've thought it out and you've got a good long-range plan already in place, it's probably not the smartest thing to do. If it's an act of defiance, or an act of 'I'm angry,' or 'I'm disappointed, whatever the case may be, that's probably not the right reason to ask for a release, especially if you don't have somewhere to go. So, I don't know where he would go. I can see WWE; it recognizes, to me, it says WWE is keenly aware of AEW and that we are not the p*** ant company that Triple H said we were going to be at the beginning."

Jim Ross on Andrade's relationship with Charlotte Flair

Jim Ross also brought up Andrade's relationship with Charlotte Flair. JR said that while Andrade was an excellent worker, the superstar was just "another guy, and the star needed to create a distinct identity of himself."

Ross would love to work with Andrade, but the veteran was still taken aback by the timing of the former NXT Champion's decision to request his release.

"So, I don't know. If I were him, I hope he's thought it out. Look, right now, the most significant thing in his career, in his timeline, is that he is dating and living with Charlotte. That's his claim to fame. He is a good worker, don't get me wrong. He looks great, but right now, he has to distinguish himself. He is another guy. A very talented other guy, that's just me now. Would I like to have to work with him someday? Why not? But, I don't know. I'm a little surprised that these guys are on salary basically, Conrad, because there are no live events that make extra paydays."

JR, however, was not surprised by WWE's call to turn down Andrade's wish as the company's refusal to do so will keep other promotions at bay for the time being. Ross added that WWE doesn't care if a talent warms their couch at home until their contract expires.

Jim Ross concluded by stating that Andrade has to play his cards right and the biggest card in the deck is that he is in a relationship with one of the biggest stars in the WWE.

"So, I don't know. I hope he has thought it through, and I'm not surprised that WWE refused it because that allows him to not make him happy or another company happy. And they don't give a s*** if he sits home till his contract is over. If you're going to dig yourself a hole, be ready to step in it, and I think that's what he's done. He's played those cards. His biggest card right now in his deck is the fact that his significant other is one of WWE's greatest talents, and that does carry some weight."

Did Andrade make a hasty decision, or was it a well-calculated move from the Hispanic superstar? Is he really done with WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

