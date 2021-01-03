"If I was creatively satisfied I would have stayed" - X-Pac on why he left WWE

Back in the mid-90s, a lot of WWE's talent left the company to join WCW. One of the more well-known names to jump ship was The 1-2-3 Kid, X-Pac. He said that two of the reasons why he left were money and the fact that he did not feel creatively satisfied.

Sean Waltman, or X-Pac, is a well-known figure in the wrestling business, working for both WWE and WCW. One of the most defining moments in his career was when he scored a surprise pinfall on Razor Ramon, a victory that gave him the name "The 1-2-3 Kid".

X-Pac revealed on his X-PAC 12360 podcast that there were two reasons he decided to jump ship from WWE to WCW. The first was that at the time, money was bad in WWE. However, the main reason was that he was unsatisfied with his work in WWE from a "creative" standpoint.

"The money was bad at the time. But I really think if I was creatively satisfied I would have stayed, I wouldn’t have even thought about leaving. I would have just tried to, you know, keep asking for a raise, things like that. I never even thought about leaving when creative was good. Even when money was tough, or bad." H/t Inside the Ropes

Will he return to the ring? How did he create the bronco buster? And MORE! On this week's episode of #XPAC12360 @TheRealXPac answers fan questions w/ @WrestlingInc Nick Hausman & @emilymaeheller.



FULL PODCAST:



Anchor: https://t.co/V2bTsAamMA

Youtube: https://t.co/VGU2kwkNbp pic.twitter.com/e6SVjX7hIB — X-Pac 12360 (@xpac12360show) December 29, 2020

Despite jumping ship, X-Pac's stint with WCW didn't last long. He lasted only two years with the company, having been fired by then Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff. Waltman was at the time a member of the NWO.

X-Pac's wrestling career

X-Pac once held the tag titles with Kane.

X-Pac had a long career in professional wrestling, beginning in 1989. He was a part of two of the most legendary factions in history, D-Generation X and the NWO.

Pac mostly held championship gold in the cruiserweight and tag team divisions. He held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship on two occasions and the WWE Tag Team titles on four.

There have been rumors, fuelled by X-Pac himself, that he may be open to returning to the squared circle. Would you like to see him get in the ring once again? Let us know down below.