"If I can't deliver 100%, then I'm just not going to do it" - WWE Hall of Famer on the pressure of a WrestleMania return

Once you're in the WWE Hall of Fame, returning to work a match at WrestleMania becomes even more stressful.

Three WWE Hall of Famers, including Edge, Trish Stratus, and Lita, are scheduled to work on this year's show.

Trish Stratus was a recent guest on VibeTalks to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her upcoming in-ring return at WrestleMania 39, Stratus said she's excited about it and that she wouldn't be doing it if she thought she couldn't deliver 100%.

"I'm excited. As soon as this gig was a go, I got in my ring. I got a ring set up in Toronto, and I'd get in there. I would put the kids to bed, and I would go in the ring," Trish Stratus said. "I've always said this, if I can't do my best at what I'm doing, if I can't deliver 100%, then I'm just not going to do it. So, let's just say I'm ready to go." [H/T: Fightful]

Will Trish Stratus turn heel at WrestleMania 39?

Trish Stratus will team up with her longtime frenemy Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 to take on Damage CTRL.

With the recent WWE Rivals show on A&E chronicling the two WWE Hall of Famers rivalry and recent reports suggesting it, a lot of fans are expecting Stratus to turn on Lita at The Showcase of the Immortals.

If recent reports are to be believed, Stratus will work a program with Becky Lynch this year that will climax at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

Will Stratus turn heel on Lita and Becky Lynch next month? We'll find out soon enough.

