"If I was the USA Network I'd be mad as hell" - Current state of WWE RAW slammed by former writer Vince Russo [Exclusive]

This week's RAW certainly wasn't one of the best shows we have seen this year. Last night's episode was slammed by former WWE writer Vince Russo who called it a "copy and paste show."

The latest edition did have some significant moments. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre had an incredible main event where the Monster Among Men picked up a monumental win.

With the victory, Strowman has changed the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash into a Triple Threat.

Another significant development saw Charlotte Flair get reinstated on RAW by WWE Official Sonya Deville. We also witnessed Randy Orton form an unlikely alliance with Riddle and the duo knocked off former Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

However, there were many portions of the show that did not sit well with the WWE Universe and they voiced their displeasure on social media.

If someone ask me why i don't watch Raw. This picture explains it. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PhjW45GiRX — John D'Auria (@johndauria6) April 27, 2021

Vince Russo was on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the weekly RAW review, Russo slammed the current state of the WWE product.

"We talked about it last week. This is a copy and paste show. That's all it is. It's copy and paste, copy and paste. You know what I want to talk about? You know who is really scr*wed here? USA Network," said Russo.

Vince Russo says WWE has no incentive to improve the product

Vince Russo went on to say that WWE currently has no incentive to improve their product because they make the same amount of money regardless of the viewers tuning in.

Russo added that he felt USA Network should have given WWE a deal somewhat structured around viewership figures.

"I'm going to tell you this, it's their own fault because you can't give them a contract and they're going to make the same amount of money based on whether they draw 1 million people or 100,000. You can't do that because if they are guaranteed X amount of dollars every single week, they're going to copy and paste to fulfil their obligation with the network. They gotta fill three hours every Monday and that's exactly what they're doing. That's USA Network's fault. Whoever negotiated... this should have been on a sliding scale. You hit this number, you make this much. You hit this number, you make that much. There is no incentive for WWE to make this show better. If I was the USA Network I'd be mad as hell but I would know that it's my own fault and unfortunately, there's nothing they can do about it," said Vince Russo.

Fans have been vocal about their displeasure towards RAW for quite some time. While the red brand has often been tagged as the main show, the WWE Universe prefers SmackDown and NXT over it at the moment.

