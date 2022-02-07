"If he kills me, that’s like, goals for me right there" - Liv Morgan reveals one of her biggest aspirations

Liv Morgan is ready to die at the hands of Chucky.

The WWE Superstar has seen her stock rise as of late. The 27-year-old found herself engaged in a high-profile feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch towards the end of 2021. Although she failed to win the title on multiple occasions, Morgan was able to showcase her talent and ability to compete at the highest level.

Morgan recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE and also some of her favorite items in pop culture. While talking about her love of a certain horror icon, Morgan revealed that she's been campaigning to get on season two of Chucky in hopes of being killed by the demonic doll.

"I love Chucky. I’m also petitioning to get myself on Chucky Season 2," Liv Morgan revealed. "I tell the guys at work, 'Can you guys help me out? We’re on the same network.' I would be OK with any role, but I really want to be killed off. I want to be killed by Chucky. I loved Chucky growing up. So if he kills me, that’s like, goals for me right there. I don’t even need a big part. I just want to be killed by Chucky."

Liv Morgan is grateful for the opportunities she's had in WWE as of late

While Morgan has aspirations outside of WWE, it's clear her main focus is still what goes on inside the ring.

When asked about her "ascension" on WWE TV, the RAW Superstar expressed immense gratitude towards the WWE Universe. Morgan touched on how much she owed her success to her fans and how "amazing" her recent run has felt.

"I feel like WWE is giving me these opportunities because WWE is seeing these fans are wanting Liv. In moments I may have given them no reason to get the support, they still have given it," Liv Morgan said. "So, I get to wrestle Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. The crowd is just so happy and supportive to have these opportunities. It has been amazing. I’m so grateful for them. I can’t say that enough."

What do you make of Morgan's comments? Would you like to see her do something on season two of Chucky? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

