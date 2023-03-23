"If you only knew" - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke sends heartfelt tweet asking for prayers from fans

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her fans. The 15-time 24/7 Champion asked her fans for prayers in a tweet.

Brooke has been a mid-card superstar in the company for a long time. WWE has generously used her in rivalries where other superstars have been put over.

Dana Brooke hasn’t competed in a televised match in over a month. She seems to be going through some difficult times. She shared that her family needed prayers, as it would make them stronger in the end.

"Some people just will never understand- they see what they want!!! All I’m asking is to keep my family in your prayers!!! If you only knew….. 🥺🙏🏼 This will make us stronger in the end!!!" she said.

Dana Brooke has gone through some tough times in recent years. She is also not the best-booked superstar on the WWE roster. However, she has given her 100% every time the company has given her a chance to shine.

Dana Brooke is considering a WWE career switch

The 15-time 24/7 Champion is engaged to professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter Ulysses Diaz. In a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Brooke claimed that fans might soon see her inside a boxing ring.

The RAW Superstar has some MMA training, and she is currently focusing on learning jiu-jitsu.

"Yes, I have actually. I do a lot of jiu-jitsu during the week, roll around with my fiancé, Uly. And boxing; boxing is definitely on my bucket list. So, as you were saying, I’ve done fitness, I’ve done gymnastics, I’ve done WWE, and wrestling. I would love to get into the boxing ring. That’s something that I try and incorporate with my training every single week because the cardio is insane. It’s ridiculous. So, it’s something you might see me do soon," said Brooke.

Many current and former superstars have tried their luck in other sports and industries over the years. A move to the boxing ring could prove to be a good one for Brooke, who is among the toughest women in the company today.

Do you want to see Dana Brooke in the boxing ring someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

