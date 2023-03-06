Former champion considering WWE career switch following in the footsteps of her fiancé

Several WWE Superstars in the past have moved on from professional wrestling and tried their hands at combat sports such as boxing and MMA, among others. Dana Brooke seems to be the latest addition.

The 34-year-old has had a difficult time with the Stamford-based promotion. Despite becoming a fifteen-time 24/7 Champion, the belt is now retired, and Brooke is yet to be featured in a major program.

Dana Brooke is engaged to Ulysses Diaz, a professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter. During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Brooke claimed that boxing is "on her bucket list," and we might soon see her inside a boxing ring.

The RAW Superstar trained in MMA a few years ago and is currently focusing on learning jiu-jitsu.

"Yes, I have actually. I do a lot of jiu-jitsu during the week, roll around with my fiancé, Uly. And boxing; boxing is definitely on my bucket list. So, as you were saying, I’ve done fitness, I’ve done gymnastics, I’ve done WWE, and wrestling. I would love to get into the boxing ring. That’s something that I try and incorporate with my training every single week because the cardio is insane. It’s ridiculous. So, it’s something you might see me do soon," said Brooke. [From 03:56 to 04:24]

Dana Brooke wants a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

After being part of the 24/7 title storylines during the final days of the belt's run on WWE TV, Dana Brooke was devastated at how it was trashed on the November 7, 2022, edition of RAW.

When asked about whether she had any pitches for it before WWE retiring the belt, the former champion had this to say:

"I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do, and be serious with it. I wanted to maybe transition it to a Women's Intercontinental Title, because I feel like that would motivate women to keep going, and have something else to fight for." [From 05:13 to 05:34]

WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh

Lately, the company has largely boosted the tag team division on the Road to WrestleMania 39 by having Becky Lynch and Lita capture the titles.

With many former world champions and popular names getting behind the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, plenty of superstars have benefitted from being featured on television without having to be forced into the title picture. In worse cases, they left off the card entirely.

Bayley recently spoke about her plans for the women's tag team division. It's still possible the Stamford-based promotion could introduce a mid-card championship for the women's division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Fightful, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : Do you think WWE should instate a Women's Intercontinental Championship? Yes No 0 votes