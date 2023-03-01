Rumored WWE match for WrestleMania 39 still planned despite recent changes - Report

In the pro-wrestling world, plans are constantly changing, and WWE is no exception. The Rock, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins were all reportedly in talks to be involved in world championship matches at WrestleMania 39 but the plans were ultimately canceled.

Another bout on the rumor mill since last year saw Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey facing each other at the "Showcase of the Immortals" this year. It has been a dream match since the latter made her debut back in 2018.

After The Baddest Woman on the Planet dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair, those rumors were put to rest. Rousey has since been associated with a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at the Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer has now reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are still expected to challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 39:

“They’re definitely chasing the titles. That’s been clear since the moment they put them together. I was under the impression that they were still challenging for the titles,” Meltzer stated. [H/T: RSN]

Becky Lynch and Lita dethroned Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on Monday Night RAW this week to capture the tag titles. If Ronda and Shayna are indeed challenging for the straps on The Grandest Stage, it would be the former's first in-ring meeting with The Man since her return to the company back at the Royal Rumble in 2022.

What Ronda Rousey had to say about the WWE women's tag team division

The 36-year-old UFC star has been called out by fans for her recent in-ring performances. Receiving strong backlash, Ronda Rousey has since retaliated by posting some of her best moments, even adding a "Fire Ronda" caption under it with the middle finger emoji.

Despite this, Rousey still carries with her a certain star power in WWE that only she has among the women's roster owing to her credentials.

She took to Twitter to slam the entire women's tag team division by addressing the lack of title defense and depth on the roster. Ronda Rousey wrote:

Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?

Whilst WWE could go any which way, under Triple H's leadership it's hard to fathom superstars playing hot potato with championships. Henceforth, the possibility of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch fighting on The Grandest Stage this year is high as of this writing.

