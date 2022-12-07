"This is going to be a DISASTER" - WWE fans react to Ronda Rousey possibly facing 31-year-old star at Royal Rumble

WWE fans from around the world recently took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez at Royal Rumble next year.

As reported earlier, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is rumored to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rodriguez at the company's event.

The duo last faced off in a singles match in May earlier this year when Rousey successfully defended her title against the former NXT star. They once again locked horns later that month, but the bout was interrupted by Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

The two have been at odds in recent weeks after Rodriguez came to the aid of Shotzi in her battle against Rousey and Baszler. The heel duo also injured the arm of Big Mami Cool before their tag team match on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

With WWE seemingly planning a title match between them to culminate their feud, many fans took to social media to share their reactions. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:

BΛD Barrett Demoise 🩸🧬🖤 @JakeOram5 @reigns_era I mean. Being honest Raquel is the best female wrestler on Smackdown in my opinion. I'm not saying give her the title... I'm just saying give her the title @reigns_era I mean. Being honest Raquel is the best female wrestler on Smackdown in my opinion. I'm not saying give her the title... I'm just saying give her the title

∞ @ominteen @reigns_era They had a great match on Smackdown, and Raquel is probably the most believable contender against Ronda on that side of the womens division. W in my eyes @reigns_era They had a great match on Smackdown, and Raquel is probably the most believable contender against Ronda on that side of the womens division. W in my eyes

bekezela @bekezela_dladla

Wonder if yall will actually give her a chance to impress (which yall didn't give to shotzi) or you'll just wait for ronda rousey to give yall something else to complain about @reigns_era A somewhat new face getting a chanceWonder if yall will actually give her a chance to impress (which yall didn't give to shotzi) or you'll just wait for ronda rousey to give yall something else to complain about @reigns_era A somewhat new face getting a chance 🔥🔥Wonder if yall will actually give her a chance to impress (which yall didn't give to shotzi) or you'll just wait for ronda rousey to give yall something else to complain about

Liv Morgan appreciation society @___livmorgan @reigns_era Is not about letting Raquel take on Ronda but is if they would let Raquel take the belt form her @reigns_era Is not about letting Raquel take on Ronda but is if they would let Raquel take the belt form her

Moderately Aware @ModeratelyAware @reigns_era The Heel alignment with Shayna makes Ronda a little more interesting, but there really needs to be a better build-up for her and Raquel for that to draw. @reigns_era The Heel alignment with Shayna makes Ronda a little more interesting, but there really needs to be a better build-up for her and Raquel for that to draw.

haydenyax @haydenyax1



I dont think its not that bad



Maybe becky will take the title of ronda at mania @reigns_era Not a L but Not a WI dont think its not that badMaybe becky will take the title of ronda at mania @reigns_era Not a L but Not a WI dont think its not that bad Maybe becky will take the title of ronda at mania

WWE legend has huge praise for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster since making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the show.

During a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Olympic gold medalist showered immense praise on his former partner. The Hall of Famer also disclosed his strategy to take down The Rowdy One if the two ever collided in an intergender match:

"Ronda would be tough to wrestle. She doesn't have any weaknesses; the girl has it all. It's amazing how quickly she caught onto professional wrestling. So how would I wrestle her? I would wrestle her carefully. And I would definitely try to get her as tired as I possibly could. I would try to wear her down. And once I wear her down, she would become putty in my hands, and I would pin her at will," said Kurt Angle.

Ronda Rousey recently joined forces with fellow MMA veteran Shayna Baszler. The duo has wreaked havoc on the rest of the SmackDown roster and has been unstoppable in recent weeks.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes