"If it lacks creative definition from the top..." - John Cena reveals what WWE RAW Underground needs

John Cena is possibly the biggest name in the world of professional wrestling. As such, he held WWE together over one-and-a-half decades and knows what WWE Superstars need to do to improve their opportunities. John Cena talked about the recently released WWE RAW Underground, which is very different from anything else that has been seen in the company before.

During an interview with Newsweek, John Cena gave some advice to WWE Superstars about what they need to do to take full advantage of the opportunity that RAW Underground is providing.

John Cena provides some advice on WWE RAW Underground

John Cena said that RAW Underground was actually an opportunity for WWE Superstars to prove themselves. The Leader of the Cenation advised, that if there was no creative direction coming from the top in WWE, then it was the perfect chance for the Superstars to grab it and make it their own.

"[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth," Cena said. "It's an opportunity, that's exactly what it is. So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it."

John Cena went on to provide an example of how 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin discovered his character by himself and WWE made full use of that. It was up to the WWE Superstars to shine and grab hold of the platform that they were on.

"A great example of that is Steve Austin. Steve Austin wasn't told to be Steve Austin, but he was given a chance to speak and Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of that, and then the power of the WWE sent this dude's personality out to everybody. That's where we get one if not the greatest WWE superstars of all time in Stone Cold Steve Austin. So I see a lot of opportunities like that. You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity."