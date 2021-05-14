"If you don't like it, I'll give you your release" - Vince McMahon's message to WWE Superstars after controversial match

WWE legend The Godfather says Vince McMahon was prepared to release any WWE Superstars who had an issue with the Montreal Screwjob.

At Survivor Series 1997, WCW-bound Bret Hart thought he was going to retain the WWE Championship in the main event against Shawn Michaels. Fearing that Hart could appear in WCW with the WWE Championship, McMahon booked Michaels as the winner of the match without The Hitman knowing.

The Godfather, who worked for WWE at the time, spoke to James Romero of WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews about the Montreal Screwjob. He revealed what the WWE Chairman told superstars in a meeting after the incident.

“They [other WWE Superstars] were threatening to quit but none of them did [laughs],” The Godfather said. “I remember Vince coming in and basically saying, ‘Hey, this is my company. I’m gonna protect my company. If anybody don’t like it, we’ll give you your release.’ That’s basically how it went down. ‘If you guys can’t live with this, I will always protect my company.’ That type of thing. ‘If you don’t like it, I’ll give you your release.’ I don’t think nobody asked for their release.”

Former WWE Superstar Brian Adams (a.k.a. Crush) left the company shortly after the Montreal Screwjob. The Godfather clarified that he knew Adams, who died in 2007, and his exit had nothing to do with Vince McMahon double-crossing Bret Hart.

Mick Foley walked out on Vince McMahon after Survivor Series 1997

Mick Foley is friends with Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley no-showed RAW one day after Vince McMahon’s controversial Survivor Series 1997 booking decision.

Foley told ESPN in 2016 that he returned to work after his wife noticed a clause in his WWE contract.

“My wife pointed out that there was something in my contract that said I would be breaching my contract and couldn't work anywhere in the world for the next five years if I just sat home,” Foley said. “I came back and I was embraced, and it was never held against me – as a matter of fact, I think Mr. McMahon respected it.”

Vince McMahon became the villainous Mr. McMahon character on WWE television after the Montreal Screwjob. Prior to that, the WWE Chairman only performed on-screen as a commentator and interviewer.

