"If you lose, you lost to a piece of garbage" - Mick Foley mentions the biggest mistake WWE Superstars can make

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently stated that he does not understand why wrestlers use derogatory words such as "garbage" against their opponents in promos.

Foley knows a thing or two about cutting good promos in pro wrestling. But the former WWE Champion didn't put in a lot of practice time. The 57-year-old legend would later watch himself back to get a feel for future promos, and while he still worked hard on his wrestling skills, he knew when something hit.

On occasion, the Hall of Famer considered himself one of the business's best promotors. Having said that, Foley never understood calling someone "garbage" while cutting a promo.

On the latest episode of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley stated that building up his rival was more critical than building himself up.

"It always got to me when someone would dismiss his opponent as being a joke or piece of garbage. Because then the old adage is if that's the case and you win, you beat a piece of garbage. If you lose, you lost to a piece of garbage," Foley said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Undertaker on his history-making moment with Mick Foley

The Undertaker recently praised fellow legend Mick Foley while referring to their rivalry.

Foley was one of The Phenom's most famous rivals during his illustrious career. After Mankind was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure, the two stole the show at King of the Ring in 1998.

The feud is still being discussed today and will be featured on a new episode of WWE Rivals tonight on A&E Network.

The Deadman took to Twitter to promote tonight's episode, claiming that his rivalry with Mick Foley was one of the "highlights of his career."

"To share the ring & so many history making moments with @RealMickFoleywas one of the greatest highlights of my career! He's a true bada**! Witness the story behind our rivalry on an all-new episode of @WWE Rivals tonight at 10/9c on @AETV!" Taker wrote.

The Hardcore Legend has given WWE fans a lot of memories with his cryptic gimmicks and impressive wrestling skills. It remains to be seen if he will ever return to the ring for one last time.

