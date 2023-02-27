"He's a true bada**!" - The Undertaker says rivalry against 57-year-old WWE legend was a highlight of his career

The Undertaker is a legendary WWE Superstar who some fans are still holding out hope will return to the ring one day. The Deadman recently heaped praise on fellow legend Mick Foley while referring to their iconic rivalry.

During his illustrious career, one of The Phenom's most iconic rivals was Mick Foley. The two stole the show at King of the Ring 1998 after Mankind was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure. The feud is still a topic of discussion even to this day, and will be featured on a new episode of WWE Rivals tonight on A&E Network.

Earlier today, The Deadman took to Twitter to promote tonight's episode and said that his rivalry with Mick Foley was one of the "highlights of his career."

"To share the ring & so many history making moments with @RealMickFoleywas one of the greatest highlights of my career! He’s a true bada**! Witness the story behind our rivalry on an all-new episode of @WWE Rivals tonight at 10/9c on @AETV!" wrote The Undertaker.

Check out the tweet by clicking here.

Undertaker @undertaker Thank you, Montreal! It’s always been one of my favorite cities to perform in and last night was no different! ⚱️ Thank you, Montreal! It’s always been one of my favorite cities to perform in and last night was no different! ⚱️ https://t.co/UoHEtipTlC

WWE legend The Undertaker reveals he feared The Iron Sheik

The Undertaker is one of the most haunting WWE Superstars of all time, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't get scared from time to time.

The Hall of Famer was recently a guest on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and disclosed that The Iron Sheik scared him as a child. He claimed that he yelled something at The Iron Sheik at a show in Houston and ran away with his friends when the legend reacted.

"We got ourselves all psyched up," The Undertaker said. "We're out there, we're out on the rail, they're about to come down. We start yelling at him and he makes just a lunge at us. We damn near took out the whole row trying to run because we thought The Sheik was gonna get us, man. We wiped out this old lady. We were hauling a** trying to get out the way!" said The Undertaker.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik UNDERTAKER YOU ARE THE REAL LEGEND OF THE EARTH AND DEADMAN WILL LIVE FOREVER I LOVE YOU BUBBA #WWEHOF UNDERTAKER YOU ARE THE REAL LEGEND OF THE EARTH AND DEADMAN WILL LIVE FOREVER I LOVE YOU BUBBA #WWEHOF

The 57-year-old recently admitted that he would still be wrestling if his body allowed him to put on a performance that fans have grown accustomed to. Although not in a wrestling capacity, the Hall of Famer was present on the RAW 30th-anniversary episode, where he aided Bray Wyatt in taking out LA Knight.

With WrestleMania around the corner, it remains to be seen whether The Phenom will appear on WWE programming from time to time.

What is your favorite match from The Phenom's career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes