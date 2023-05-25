"If that match isn't a squash, I'm sorry" - Former WCW Champion wants Gunther to destroy 37-year-old (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wants Gunther to make quick work of Mustafa Ali when the two clash at Night of Champions 2023 on May 27th.

Mustafa Ali won a Battle Royal on RAW recently to earn a shot at The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship. Though there's little chance of Ali walking away with the win, fans are rooting for him to have a good showing as he's one the most underutilized performers on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned that Gunther and Ali's match should strictly be a short affair, with the IC Champion destroying his opponent. The former WWE writer added that the promotion should use this opportunity to put even more heat on the Imperium leader.

"If that match isn't a squash, I'm sorry, and it should be a squash because they should get all the heat they could possibly get on Gunther," said Vince Russo. [8:49 - 8:59]

Mustafa Ali hints at leaving WWE if he loses to Gunther

Ahead of Night of Champions 2023, Mustafa Ali uploaded a clip on his Twitter handle, where he spoke about his upcoming match with Gunther. Ali mentioned that if he didn't win the gold, he didn't deserve to be in the position he was in.

"At Night of Champions, if I can't be great, if I can't be a champion, then I don't deserve to be here. This Saturday, either my dream finally comes true, or my dream dies. And if it's gonna die, then I'm gonna die with it," said Mustafa Ali.

While it's hard to imagine Ali going as far as to leave WWE if he loses, we could see him undergo a character transformation on RAW.

