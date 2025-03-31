"If it isn't money, it's ego" - Wrestling veteran highlights Alexa Bliss' current problems with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' absence from the company. He speculated on why she has not been active in recent weeks.

Little Miss Bliss made her long-awaited return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after nearly two years away from the business. She received a massive ovation from fans upon her return. Since then, WWE has teased a storyline involving her and The Wyatt Sicks. She last competed at Elimination Chamber, where she was eliminated from the Women's Chamber match by Liv Morgan.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo speculated that Bliss’ absence was not about money, since she was financially secure and married to musician Ryan Cabrera. He argued that her priorities might have shifted. The veteran writer felt that with a child at home, Little Miss Bliss may no longer have the same passion for wrestling.

"Here's the bottom line. If it isn't money, it's ego. So Alexa Bliss is married to a rock star. It's not money. She doesn't need to go to work for money. Take that out of the equation. So now, if she doesn't have an ego, and she does have a child at home, you know, bro, it could be very, very possible that her heart is just not in it anymore." [From 8:38 onwards]

Alexa Bliss has been pulled from the WWE World event during WrestleMania week. Fanatics Events confirmed her removal while responding to a fan inquiry on social media.

