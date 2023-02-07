"If Roman Reigns made that many botches" - Wrestling World reacts to hilarious mistake on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Edge and Beth Phoenix attempting to continue their storyline with The Judgment Day. This led to the heel group making their way to the ring and cutting a promo on The Rated R Superstar, but Damian Priest tripped over his words. The wrestling world on Twitter reacted to the botch.

Rather than saying he was about to qualify for Elimination Chamber, he claimed it was Money in the Bank and then saved himself by saying that it was because Edge winded him up.

This was after Priest had already made several mistakes on the mic, and the WWE Universe has been reacting to the error in their numbers online. Some fans even compared his botches to The Tribal Chief.

Check out some reactions below to the botch on WWE RAW:

There were also a few WWE fans who believed that he was able to save himself from what could have been a much worse botch. Priest was able to recover and noted to Finn Balor that he was feeling rather wound up, something that Balor himself agreed with.

This was enough to convince the WWE Universe that he saved the botch and made it clear that he was entering The Chamber.

Despite the error, Priest was able to recover and went on to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match when he defeated Angelo Dawkins following South of Heaven on WWE RAW.

Do you think Damian Priest will win the United States Title at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

