"If he said Kenny Omega's name I would've been done" - Twitter erupts after Finn Balor and AJ Styles' major Bullet Club history gets mentioned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Michael Cole mentioning Finn Balor and AJ Styles' history with the Bullet Club.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Styles defeated the former Universal Champion to secure his first major premium live event win in years. Before the start of the match, Cole highlighted the history between the two men.

He noted that Balor was part of the Apollo 55 tag team and defeated Kushida to establish dominance within the junior heavyweight division. Shortly afterward, Styles took over the group as the Irishman departed for WWE.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Cole's comments:

trystin🫶 @TrystinFrmCntrl @Fiend4FolIows They just needed to mention who took over when AJ left @Fiend4FolIows They just needed to mention who took over when AJ left 😈 https://t.co/t8uIosUDbI

RavensCasper215 @djatl215 @Fiend4FolIows If he said Kenny Omega name I would've been done lol @Fiend4FolIows If he said Kenny Omega name I would've been done lol

Karlton Limeback @karltonlimeback @Fiend4FolIows Triple h get the bullet club name in wwe! I wanna hear it in wwe! Tna has bullet club there currently and aew used it to roh even used it before to I wanna see it in wwe! @TripleH @Fiend4FolIows Triple h get the bullet club name in wwe! I wanna hear it in wwe! Tna has bullet club there currently and aew used it to roh even used it before to I wanna see it in wwe! @TripleH https://t.co/KVPePm33Sk

The Mighty @JamTheMighty @Fiend4FolIows Damn two years ago, any New Japan reference was on the banned list along with "wrestling, wrestler, professional wrestling, NXT" 🤣 @Fiend4FolIows Damn two years ago, any New Japan reference was on the banned list along with "wrestling, wrestler, professional wrestling, NXT" 🤣

Rob @real_kingpotato @Fiend4FolIows The Apollo 55 mention sent me @Fiend4FolIows The Apollo 55 mention sent me

Balor and Styles are former frontrunners of the Bullet Club. The faction was founded in 2013 by the Irishman alongside Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale.

Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, is also a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion. He was eventually kicked out of the Bullet Club by The Young Bucks before leaving NJPW for WWE.

His replacement in the faction was AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One feuded with top stars, including Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi in NJPW. He also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship during his time in the Japanese promotion.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor's respective factions have been feuding for weeks in WWE

AJ Styles is currently the leader of The O.C. after reforming the group a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. At the same time, Finn Balor is presently a member of The Judgment Day after replacing Edge in the faction.

Balor initially approached Styles with the idea of recruiting him into the Judgment Day stable. However, The Phenomenal One rejected the proposal, as he brought back Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE.

The Good Brothers have a lot of history with Balor. They were previously members of The Balor Club for a brief period in WWE. At Crown Jewel, the two factions collided in a six-man tag team match, with Judgment Day walking out with a win courtesy of Rhea Ripley's help.

What are your thoughts on WWE mentioning Styles and Balor's history in Japan? Sound off in the comments section below.

