"If he said Kenny Omega's name I would've been done" - Twitter erupts after Finn Balor and AJ Styles' major Bullet Club history gets mentioned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Michael Cole mentioning Finn Balor and AJ Styles' history with the Bullet Club.
At Survivor Series WarGames, Styles defeated the former Universal Champion to secure his first major premium live event win in years. Before the start of the match, Cole highlighted the history between the two men.
He noted that Balor was part of the Apollo 55 tag team and defeated Kushida to establish dominance within the junior heavyweight division. Shortly afterward, Styles took over the group as the Irishman departed for WWE.
Balor and Styles are former frontrunners of the Bullet Club. The faction was founded in 2013 by the Irishman alongside Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale.
Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, is also a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion. He was eventually kicked out of the Bullet Club by The Young Bucks before leaving NJPW for WWE.
His replacement in the faction was AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One feuded with top stars, including Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi in NJPW. He also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship during his time in the Japanese promotion.
AJ Styles and Finn Balor's respective factions have been feuding for weeks in WWE
AJ Styles is currently the leader of The O.C. after reforming the group a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. At the same time, Finn Balor is presently a member of The Judgment Day after replacing Edge in the faction.
Balor initially approached Styles with the idea of recruiting him into the Judgment Day stable. However, The Phenomenal One rejected the proposal, as he brought back Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE.
The Good Brothers have a lot of history with Balor. They were previously members of The Balor Club for a brief period in WWE. At Crown Jewel, the two factions collided in a six-man tag team match, with Judgment Day walking out with a win courtesy of Rhea Ripley's help.
What are your thoughts on WWE mentioning Styles and Balor's history in Japan? Sound off in the comments section below.