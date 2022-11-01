"If you start dating somebody, you have to talk to me first and I need to give the okay" – Female ex-WWE talent recalls conversation with her friend Batista

Dave Bautista, also known as Batista in WWE, had a close friendship with former valet Cherry during their days on the SmackDown roster.

In 2007-2008, Cherry appeared on the blue brand as a wrestler and Deuce 'n Domino's manager. At the time, Batista was involved in high-profile WWE World Heavyweight Championship storylines with the likes of Edge and The Undertaker.

In an interview on the Insiders Edge Podcast, Cherry amusingly recalled how The Animal was happy to offer his opinion if she started dating someone:

"I became really good friends with Batista. He's so down to earth, so cool. He was always so funny. He was always like, 'If you start dating somebody, you have to talk to me first and I need to give the okay.' He was so, so cool, so I got close with him." [34:04 – 34:22]

Batista is widely viewed as one of the most successful WWE performers of his generation. The wrestler-turned-movie star was supposed to join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. However, his induction was postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a scheduling conflict.

Cherry was also friends with Batista's former Evolution stablemate

Behind the scenes, Cherry got along with many of her former co-workers. Paul Wight, known as The Big Show in WWE, even visited her apartment one time before several wrestlers went to dinner.

The 47-year-old was also friends with 16-time world champion Ric Flair:

"Big Show's awesome," Cherry continued. "Big Show came to my apartment once because we were all gonna go out to dinner, and it was funny to see my neighbors like [looking up at Big Show] because I didn't socialize with a lot of the other people in the apartment, so I don't think they knew what I did. That was funny. Flair took a huge liking to me, which I didn't mind. Who's not gonna like a friendship with Flair?" [34:36 – 35:08]

WWE released Cherry on August 15, 2008. One of her most notable matches took place on SmackDown on April 25, 2008, when she lost to Natalya. The four-minute contest was The Queen of Harts' first televised WWE in-ring encounter.

