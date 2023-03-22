"If this story is true... thank goodness" - WWE Universe erupts after the latest report on Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania 39 plans

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE right now. He has been the Universal Champion for well over two years and will take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in the main event. A new report has emerged regarding the Tribal Chief's possible plans after the Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns unified the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has run roughshod over the company's roster. Not just him, but his Bloodline stablemates, The Usos, are the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions as well.

The Head of the Table reportedly signed a contract with WWE in 2022 permitting him to maintain a lighter house show schedule. A new report has stated that the leader of the Bloodline could take a break until SummerSlam 2023.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Fans had varied reactions to this development.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following

givemesport.com/wwe-roman-reig… Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following #WrestleMania @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport . The belief is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could even be missing until SummerSlam in August. 🚨 Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following #WrestleMania, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. The belief is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could even be missing until SummerSlam in August.givemesport.com/wwe-roman-reig…

Gavin @gavinwainio @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Yet another reason Cody should win. Wwe cannot afford to let Roman take those belts into his long break. @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Yet another reason Cody should win. Wwe cannot afford to let Roman take those belts into his long break.

Drew @TweetsByDrew @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Roman reigns has been on a significant break since he got the titles. How is this even a story? @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Roman reigns has been on a significant break since he got the titles. How is this even a story?

Nimit @nimitarora1991 @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Last few WWE PLE have been so predictable. Everyone knows Reigns will drop the titles. Everyone knows the Usos will drop the titles to KO & SZ. @TheLouisDangoor @WrestleVotes @GiveMeSport Last few WWE PLE have been so predictable. Everyone knows Reigns will drop the titles. Everyone knows the Usos will drop the titles to KO & SZ.

Vince Russo commented on Roman Reigns' segment on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns met each other in a blockbuster segment on RAW just a few weeks before WrestleMania. The American Nightmare stood tall to close out the segment.

On the Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo stated that the show had a very flat ending considering that the WrestleMania season is upon us.

"Bro, this whole entire show. They don't promote there is going to be a Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns showdown. They literally kayfabed themselves. Then, bro, they have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens out there with The Bloodline, but nobody is to be found at the end. I just keep hearing, like, this Triple H praise. Did you see the way that show ended? Are you kidding me, bro? You're a week away from WrestleMania, and you have a show like that with the flattest of endings you could ever imagine." [5:00 - 6:00]

Cody Rhodes will look to achieve his lifelong dream at WrestleMania 39 when he faces the former Shield member. They are yet to get physical with each other, making their eventual physical confrontation even more highly anticipated.

Poll : 0 votes