"If Triple H has a brain, he won’t do this" - Twitter reacts to the prospect of WWE adding 28-year-old star to the Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair match

Charlotte Flair is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. As one of the biggest stars in the company, she is bound to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. As of now, she is set to face Rhea Ripley in Hollywood, and it seems like some fans are absolutely against the prospect of Liv Morgan getting added to the match to make it a triple-threat match.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were the first two entrants in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Both women went all the way to the very end. Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley were the final three participants.

During the closing stages of the match, Asuka sprayed green mist in Liv's eyes, before the Eradicator eliminated both women to win the match. She became the first woman to win the Royal Rumble after entering at the #1 spot. She proceeded to challenge Charlotte Flair two days later on WWE RAW for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan continued her rise to the main event scene with another strong display in a big match. She won her first world title last year when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Fans speculated on Twitter about the possibility of the 28-year-old being added to Charlotte and Rhea's match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Tyron Walker @Ty_Live3 @reigns_era Yea bo disrespect but NO as much as I would love to see liv in the main event ain’t no way they can recreate what they did with Becky rondo and charlotte…just give rhea her flowers and the belt that night then build something with liv @reigns_era Yea bo disrespect but NO as much as I would love to see liv in the main event ain’t no way they can recreate what they did with Becky rondo and charlotte…just give rhea her flowers and the belt that night then build something with liv

NSAStevens @NSAStevens @reigns_era Rhea deserves her one on one. Id let her go for the Raw Title even though it would be Auska winning the chamber. @reigns_era Rhea deserves her one on one. Id let her go for the Raw Title even though it would be Auska winning the chamber.

The storyline is Rhea getting her vindication for WM 36. @reigns_era What sense does Liv have in being in this match?The storyline is Rhea getting her vindication for WM 36. @reigns_era What sense does Liv have in being in this match?The storyline is Rhea getting her vindication for WM 36.

Dennis @RussNRoses @reigns_era Stop overhyping Mid Morgan, She's a nice midcarder who's average at everything at best but looks & has no starpower @reigns_era Stop overhyping Mid Morgan, She's a nice midcarder who's average at everything at best but looks & has no starpower

Red @raj_6909 @reigns_era If Triple H has a brain, he won’t do this @reigns_era If Triple H has a brain, he won’t do this

Charlotte Flair defended her title against Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

The Queen won the SmackDown Women's Championship in December. She made a return after seven months and immediately challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match. She rolled up the former UFC star to win the blue brand's women's title for a record seventh time, and her 14th women's championship overall.

Since then, she has been feuding with former WWE authority figure Sonya Deville. On the most recent edition of SmackDown, the former Absolution challenged Charlotte Flair to a title match for the second time within a month.

Diego ✰ - SCREAM VI 03.10.2023 @ScreamVIAnika Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Highlights Feb 3, 2023 Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Highlights Feb 3, 2023 https://t.co/PlHDZZn0P4

While Sonya Deville was on the front foot for large parts of the match, the champion retained her title via submission using the Figure Eight Leglock.

At WrestleMania, the 6-time RAW Women's Champion will face a familiar foe in the form of Rhea Ripley.

