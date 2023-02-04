WWE star sends a three-word message after recent loss to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been busy since making her return to WWE and capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen faced a familiar foe in the form of Sonya Deville on the latest episode of the blue brand, following which Deville sent a three-word message.

The SmackDown Women's Champion returned to WWE just over a month back, moments after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez. She challenged the former UFC star to an impromptu match and captured the title to become a 14-time women's champion.

Her first title defense saw her take on Sonya Deville on the following week's episode of SmackDown. The former Absolution star was her opponent yet again on the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, and the result was the same.

Sonya Deville was dominant for large parts of the match and put in an impressive display but ultimately fell victim to the Figure Eight Leglock submission hold. This was Sonya's second loss to the 2-time NXT Women's Champion within a month. That did not deter Sonya Deville from calling herself a star on Twitter.

"I’m a star," Sonya Deville tweeted.

Charlotte Flair spoke about her match against Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned before, The Queen made a return to in-ring action in December and immediately captured the blue brand's women's title. In a recent interview, she revealed that the decision to have her win the title was made at the last minute.

"I didn't find out I was winning the title until I got there. I didn't have my gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I should've known better. I'm coming to a wrestling show, like I just brought my outfit. I thought I was just going to be like a walkout surprise cause I've been gone for so long that there really didn't need to be any major fireworks but when I got there, they were like you need your gear." [20:53 - 21:25]

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged the 6-time WWE RAW Women's Champion to a major match at WrestleMania 39. This will be their second match at the Showcase of the Immortals. The first came at WrestleMania 36 when Charlotte Flair dethroned the Eradicator to win her second-ever NXT Women's Championship.

