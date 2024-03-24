"If there is wrestling in his future, I have to be his agent" - Goldberg opens up regarding his son's potential career in the business

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently opened up about his son's future, including his potential career in pro wrestling.

The former Universal Champion has had memorable runs in WCW and WWE during his storied career. He returned for a second stint in the global juggernaut in 2016, intending to perform inside the squared circle in front of his son, Gage Goldberg. Da Man's son was also a part of an on-screen storyline a few years ago.

On the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, Goldberg discussed the impact of his pro wrestling career on fans worldwide. When asked about Gage's potential future in the business, the Hall of Famer said he wanted his son to forge his own path and hopefully not pursue a career in sports entertainment.

"I sure hope not. If there is wrestling in his future, I have to be his agent. Nobody is going to like that. The fact is, yes, it is nice to have that as a feather in your cap, something you can fall back on. It’s not as if his dad was a no-name goofy wrestler who didn’t make an impact. My son wants to be the antithesis of me."

Goldberg explained how Gage faced numerous challenges growing up and how he appreciated the latter's choices.

"Growing up as my son presents a lot of challenges. The one thing he has been true to since he’s been old enough to realize it is that he’s his own man. He’s earned his stripes on his own. He doesn’t want to follow in my footsteps. He wants to destroy them and make his own. That hurts sometimes, but I’m appreciative of it." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE legend Goldberg reflects on Asuka surpassing his winning streak

Goldberg was once undefeated in WCW for 173 matches between 1997 and 1998. He was among the top names in the now-defunct promotion, where he defeated several Hall of Famers. WWE SmackDown Superstar Asuka ultimately surpassed Da Man's record, going undefeated for 914 days.

During the same edition of the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, Goldberg opened up about Asuka beating his winning streak and modern-day wrestlers consistently using his popular finishing maneuver, Spear.

"Well, a girl beat my winning streak (...) beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can't even remember. Asuka is her name; some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak, and it just so happened that it culminated when I got there, right? And then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the Spear in their moves, right? Pretty ironic that [it] happened when I got there, right? That's how they do." (From 28:52 to 29:35)

Da Man wrestled his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022, losing to Roman Reigns. Will he compete in one final bout before hanging up his boots? Only time will tell.

