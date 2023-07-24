"If these writers are so good, give him something" - Dutch Mantell discusses why WWE never did business with 36-year-old wrestling sensation

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about why the company never hired wrestling superstar Nick Aldis.

Aldis is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a multi-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. However, he never worked with WWE. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the British star was in talks with the company but would be there as a producer rather than a wrestler.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran wondered why the two parties never came to an agreement before. He claimed that Aldis had the look and the company could have made money with him in the ranks.

"Well, you'd have to ask them. I don't know. But I thought he would be the perfect choice for WWE. If these writers are so good, give him something. I mean, you gotta ask him what they want him to do. But he was big enough, he was tall enough, like you said, he was good-looking enough, talented enough." Mantell continued, "I think making him an agent is a good job. Pays pretty well. But still, he's not gonna be on the active roster, he's not gonna make wrestler money. I think that kind of a downgrade for his talent." [0:54 - 1:58]

Mantell spoke about working with Nick Aldis outside WWE

During the discussion, the former manager mentioned that he liked working with Nick Aldis during his run in TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling. He claimed the star had good ideas and was passionate about the business.

"I worked with him quite a bit. He had good ideas, easy to work with. If you wanted to do something and he didn't want to do it, he would politically bring it to your attention. He would do it like, 'What do you think about this?' He didn't necessarily have to say like, 'I don't think this is good. What do you think about this?' He would bring it to you in a diplomatic type way. And you'd think about it and if it's good, yeah, I made several concessions to him." [2:07 - 2:38]

With Aldis being a free agent at this time, it would be interesting to see which brand he chooses to work with. Several online rumors seem to suggest a move to either WWE or AEW is possible.

