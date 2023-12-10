Ilja Dragunov defeats former US Champion to retain NXT Title; gets confronted by new challenger

Ilja Dragunov defended his NXT Championship against Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline in what was a very hard-hitting match.

The two stars went back and forth in the ring after the bell rang. The former United States Champion took down The Mad Dragon with a shoulder tackle and caught him with a headlock after coming off the ropes. The fight then spilled to the outside. Ilja hit Corbin with a German suplex on the floor.

Baron Corbin sent the champion face-first into the announce table before slamming him on the table with an inverted suplex. Back in the ring, Ilja missed a senton, and Corbin took him out with a clothesline off the ropes, which got a two count.

Baron Corbin then nailed Dragunov with a DDT. Ilja went for the senton again, and this time it connected. Corbin hit him with a Chokeslam off the top rope for a nearfall. Corbin then locked Ilja in the Dragon Sleeper. He then hit the Deep Six for a nearfall. Baron then planted the champion with a brainbuster for another nearfall.

Ilja Dragunov nailed Corbin with the powerbomb and followed it up with the Coast-to-Coast. He then hit the challenger with three H-Bombs followed by the Torpedo Moscow to win the match via pinfall. While celebrating his win, he was confronted by Trick Williams, his next challenger for the NXT Championship.

