Ilja Dragunov addresses his first main roster loss to Jey Uso

In this week's WWE RAW, Ilja Dragunov suffered his first loss on the main roster. In the show's main event, Jey Uso defeated the former NXT Champion in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Since being drafted to Monday Night RAW, Dragunov has picked up big wins over Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet. The victory over the latter ensured Dragunov's spot in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Following his first main roster loss, Ilja Dragunov opened up about his match against "Main Event" Jey. Speaking in a RAW Digital Exclusive, The Mad Dragon stated he was in pain but vowed to unleash the "monster" in him.

"I mean, what should I say? It’s so frustrating, it is. But where is actually the shame to lose to the man the ‘Main Event’, right? All I know right now, I’m tired, I’m in pain, but the beauty of it is that in already very dangerous in this ring. But when I’m pain, I’m an entire monster," said Dragunov. [H/T: Fightful]

Ilja Dragunov predicted the semifinal clash between Gunther and Jey Uso

During the same interview, Ilja Dragunov was asked to predict the semi-final clash between Gunther and Jey Uso.

The former NXT Champion said the only prediction he could make was that no one was safe from him, especially after his loss to Jey. He also quoted Shawn Michaels.

"Predictions? I mean, they’re both like the absolute bar. The only prediction I can make is for myself, and this prediction is, no one is safe anymore. To quote Shawn Michaels, ‘I’m what the kids call a real problem," added Dragunov.

Jey and Gunther have previously crossed paths during the latter's reign as the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General already has a victory over the multi-time tag team champion and would aim to secure his place in the King of the Ring tournament final.

