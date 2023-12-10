Ilja Dragunov's next challenger for the NXT Championship officially revealed following massive multi-man match

Ilja Dragunov's next challenger for the NXT Championship was revealed at Deadline as five superstars collided in the Iron Survivor Challenge to earn an opportunity at the coveted title. The competitors involved in the multi-man match were Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Tyler Bate, Dijak, and Bron Breakker.

Dijak and Briggs started things off. A title match against Ilja Dragunov was on the line. The first fall was won by the former. Briggs was the next superstar to secure a fall after nailing Dijak with a lariat. Tyler Bate also scored a pinfall and took the lead after hitting Trick with the Tyler Driver 97.

Bron Breakker came in and immediately covered each star after hitting them with a spear to win three falls. Dijak was the next one to win another fall, and he and Bate were tied with two. Tyler Bate then tied with Breakker by securing his third fall. Dijak joined them as he and Briggs got the pin simultaneously.

In the end, Trick Williams hit Bron Breakker with the jumping knee to score the last pinfall victory, and he won the match with four pins. He will challenge Ilja Dragunov next for the NXT Championship.

