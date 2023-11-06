"Im not worthy"- Judgment Day member sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley had the odds stacked against her when she defended her Women's World Championship in a Fatal-Five Way Match at Crown Jewel. However, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was able to successfully retain her title, and establish herself as the most dominant woman on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio has now sent a message to his stablemate ahead of this week's RAW. He reacted to a photo of Ripley from the event, and shared a GIF with the words, 'Im not worthy'.

"I'M NOT WORTHY, I'M NOT WORTHY," Dom shared.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the dominant faction.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long says that Dominik Mysterio reminds him of former General Manager

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most despised heels in WWE. The crowds all over the world jeer at him whenever he gets on the mic.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long said that Mysterio reminded him of former General Manager, Vickie Gurrero.

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either, everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out, you know. But Vickie was a great manager too, but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role, there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good," Teddy said.

Mysterio was last seen in action during Night 2 of NXT special, 'Halloween Havoc' when he faced Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship.

What is your opinion on Dominik Mysterio's current run? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here