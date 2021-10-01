"Ima need that cash" - Kofi Kingston makes hilarious demand to female star

Kofi Kingston demanded $20 from Mia Yim following the events of this week's RAW.

When WWE teased a feud between The New Day and a reunited Hurt Business on the latest edition of the Red brand, Yim was quite excited about the same. She put up a tweet soon after, and joked that whoever takes out Shelton Benjamin will get $20 from her. She then tagged all three members of The New Day in her tweet.

Kofi Kingston has now shared a hilarious video on Twitter. In the clip, he put a bunch of bits from RAW, showing him taking Benjamin down. Kingston made it clear in the caption to his tweet that he wants the cash Yim had promised earlier this week.

Mia Yim responded with an amusing GIF and stated that she doesn't have any spare change:

Kofi Kingston also received a hilarious response from Shelton Benjamin

Not wanting to miss being a part of the funny exchange, Shelton Benjamin chimed in soon after. The WWE veteran told Kofi Kingston that he won't see a dime from the amount that Mia Yim promised to give.

Fans of Yim and Benjamin are aware that the duo is pretty close in real life. They never let go of a chance to have some fun at the expense of each other on social media. Shelton Benjamin wasn't doing too well on the main roster ever since the breakup of The Hurt Business.

Things are changing for the better though, as they finally reunited on RAW and fans got to witness a brawl between two popular factions. Later in the night, Big E defeated Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage to retain his WWE title. The contest was marred by interference from Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods engaged in a fight with the duo to a big pop.

Mia Yim's 'bounty' aside, Kingston and Woods dominated Benjamin and Alexander on RAW. Fans of The New Day and The Hurt Business would love to see these two stables go at it in the near future.

Bobby Lashley recently commented on possibly moving to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft. If Benjamin and Alexander are drafted as well, would you like to see these two factions have an inter-brand battle at Survivor Series?

