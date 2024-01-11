"Imagine the MEAT" - Fans "become Vince McMahon" to demand 22-year-old current WWE champion to face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar last competed in a match to put over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans want The Beast Incarnate to return to face a current WWE Champion in a massive match.

Lesnar hasn’t been seen since SummerSlam 2023. Many expect to see him return in the build-up to WrestleMania 40, where he could compete in a top match against Gunther. However, The Ring General isn’t the only current WWE champion fans want to see face The Beast Incarnate. They now want to see him compete in a match against the new NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.

Femi arrived on the scene as a contender for the NXT Breakout Tournament. He won the contest and cashed in his contract on Dragon Lee this past Tuesday to become the new North American Champion.

Soon after his win, many fans took to Twitter to demand a match between the two meaty men. The match, likely booked under Vince McMahon’s control, could find its way to a premium live event.

Check out what the fans had to say below:

Fans cannot even imagine the amount of physicality the match will have.

A few fans think that everyone has started booking matches with Brock Lesnar involved.

Some think it could be the perfect passing-the-torch moment if Brock Lesnar agrees to lose the fight.

A fan wants to see the two men in the Royal Rumble, where they could have a face-off.

According to one fan, Oba Femi needs to beat Brock just like The Beast defeated a former WWE Champion.

One fan thinks it would be the perfect retirement match for Lesnar.

Another fan wants to see Oba Femi win the big one before he can take on The Beast Incarnate.

Oba Femi is still 22 but looks massive for his age. He has the potential to become a top star in the company if the creative team books him well and he remains healthy to compete in big matches.

Oba Femi is following in Brock Lesnar's footsteps in WWE

Brock Lesnar was 25 when he won his first WWE title in 2002. The Beast Incarnate defeated The Rock to win his first championship in the company.

Oba Femi created history on Tuesday night when he took the NXT North American Championship from Dragon Lee. He’s only 22 and became the youngest person to become the champion.

It’ll be incredible to see how far Oba Femi goes in his WWE career. He has the potential to replicate Brock Lesnar’s success in the company.

Do you want to see the WWE legend return for a dream match against Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below.

