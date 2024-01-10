WWE star makes history as part of recent show

A WWE star recently created history on the latest edition of NXT. The name in question is Oba Femi.

In the main event of the most recent episode of The Gold and White brand, Dragon Lee successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Lexis King in a highly entertaining match. However, the masked star's celebrations were cut short by Oba Femi.

The 22-year-old entered the ring and cashed in the title opportunity he had recently earned by winning the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. The Nigerian hit Dragon Lee with an elevated powerbomb to become the new North American Champion.

Femi created history following his first title win in WWE. He became the youngest performer in the history of the Stamford-based company to win the North American Title at just 22 years old. The previous record was held by The Velveteen Dream when he won the championship in 2019 at the age of 23.

Femi made his way into WWE through the company's 'Next In Line' program in December 2021. He also became the first-ever athlete signed through this program to win a championship.

Former WWE star The Velveteen Dream addresses rumors on social media

During his run in NXT, The Velveteen Dream was deemed by many as a future main-event talent. Many greats of the business praised him for his in-ring ability and charisma. However, a string of controversies resulted in Dream getting released from the company.

In October 2023, the former NXT star was reported to have been spotted at the Performance Center. A few other reports suggested that Dream was in a rehabilitation facility. The former NXT North American Champion took to his Instagram to address all the rumors:

“I am not in a rehabilitation facility nor have I visited Orlando, Florida, the WWE Performance Center, or any WWE events or facilities. I encourage all wrestling media and platforms to highlight the women and men who put together awesome weekly television! And not waste time publishing and pushing fake narratives and fake news about me! I haven't contributed anything to your line of entertainment in YEARS! Please do better and use your platforms to showcase the bright and prominent future that is professional wrestling,” he said.

He recently issued an apology to the company, the fans, and Triple H in the form of a five-minute-long Instagram video.

