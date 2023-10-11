Velveteen Dream finally breaks silence on rumors of WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has finally responded to the rumors of him being spotted at the Performance Center.

Dream's promising WWE career came to an end on a low note two years ago. He has kept himself away from the pro-wrestling spotlight since then.

WWE insider BWE recently reported that Velveteen Dream was spotted at the Performance Center on multiple occasions. This led to many fans speculating that Dream was on his way back to WWE TV in the near future. Dream has now shared a story on his official Instagram handle, making it clear that he didn't visit the WWE Performance Center.

Dream has broken his silence

The rumor about Velveteen Dream had already been debunked

Shortly before Dream shared the story, Fightful Select reported that the rumors of him being at the Performance Center were untrue. Here's an excerpt from Fightful Select's report:

"When speaking to a higher up in WWE, they stated that they have no interest in re-signing Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream at this time, and something very shocking would have to take place for something like that to happen. Dream had numerous infractions, issues, and controversies while in NXT -- from him being accused of filming fellow wrestlers in the bathroom without their consent, arrests, accusations of recklessness in matches, wellness violations and the like."

Fightful Select also spoke with several talents about the rumor concerning Dream. A prominent NXT talent told them that they hadn't seen Dream around, and hadn't heard anything about him being around.

A main roster talent told Fightful Select that it's unlikely that Dream would get his job back after everything that happened. Another WWE talent said that they were at the PC "throughout Monday" and didn't see Dream anywhere. They also didn't hear of him being at the PC.

Would you have liked to see Dream make a WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.