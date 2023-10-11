Backstage update on controversial former champion's WWE return - Reports

A former champion in WWE was rumored to be spotted at the Performance Center recently, but there have now been conflicting reports about the matter.

Velveteen Dream was an incredibly popular NXT Superstar who had a very bright future in the company. However, his demons have gotten the best of him so far, and he was released in May 2021.

There was a recent report by BWE (BoozerRasslin) claiming that Velveteen Dream was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last night. BWE also noted on his private X account that Dream has been going to therapy and wished the former NXT North American Champion well.

Fightful Select has followed up on the rumors and spoke with a WWE higher-up who told the publication that they have no interest in bringing Velveteen Dream back to the company. The report also quoted several sources within WWE who had not seen or heard of anything regarding Dream being at the Performance Center as of late. An NXT talent informed Fightful that they have not seen the 28-year-old star at the PC, despite being there every day.

A main roster talent also spoke with Fightful and said that they didn't believe the rumor was true. The main roster star added, "I have never heard of someone not in the company chilling at the Performance Center unless they were in talks to sign or is signing officially". Another talent also told Fightful that they were at the PC on Monday and did not see him either. The talent noted that they wouldn't put it past Dream to show up randomly during a production meeting during the evening hours.

Former WWE star EC3 criticizes Velveteen Dream

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 described a bizarre incident with Velveteen Dream last year and recently commented on the former superstar's maturity issues.

EC3 stated that Dream tried to film superstars while using the bathroom at a house party and did so without anyone's consent. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 questioned Dream's maturity and noted that he was viewed as a "young prodigy" in the locker room.

"You could see when things didn't go a certain ways, there was an entitlement and just immaturity at the time. We thought it was immaturity because he was a young prodigy. But at the same time... being 23 or 24 isn't an excuse to act like you're 14," said EC3. (6:10 - 6:55)

Velveteen Dream's talent is undeniable, but the risk could outweigh the reward if he is indeed trying to return to WWE. It will be fascinating to see if he gets another opportunity in the wrestling industry down the line.

