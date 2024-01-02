Velveteen Dream sends a message to Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen sent a message to WWE and Triple H in his latest Instagram post.

There was a time a few years back when Velveteen Dream was one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. Many veterans, including John Cena and Triple H, hyped him up as the future of the business. However, a string of controversies led to WWE firing him in May 2021.

Three years later, Velveteen Dream has released an almost 5-minute-long video apologizing to The Game, who had high hopes for him back in the day. He also apologized to WWE as well as the WWE Universe. Check out the video below:

Triple H's comments on the accusations against Velveteen Dream

A bunch of serious allegations were made against Velveteen Dream in April 2020.

Shortly after, Triple H stated that an investigation was done, and no evidence of wrongdoing was found. In August 2020, The Game had a chat with CBS Sports and opened up about the allegations made against Dream:

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," Levesque said. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there." (H/T CBS Sports)

Over the years, a large number of fans have made it clear that they don't want to see Velveteen Dream back in a wrestling ring again. The young gun has his fair share of fans who believe that he should be given a second chance.

What do you think of Velveteen Dream's apology video? Sound off in the comments section below!

