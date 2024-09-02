"Imagine" - Real-life Bloodline member teases forming a new faction with The Usos

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 02, 2024 23:54 GMT
The Usos are former Bloodline members (Image Credits; WWE.com)
A real-life member of The Bloodline has teased forming a new faction with The Usos. Currently, Jimmy and Jey Uso are on separate career paths and different brands.

In 2023, Jimmy betrayed Jey after he quit The Bloodline. The former prevented his younger brother from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns.

On Twitter/X, Taahine Tonga teased the idea of forming a new Bloodline by combining The Tonga Twins and The Usos.

"I just Had to repost this!! Imagine Issaaa twin thang," wrote Taahine Tonga.

Check out her tweet:

Rikishi discussed the idea of Roman Reigns and The Usos combining with the new Bloodline

Rikishi has discussed the idea of the OG Bloodline combining with the new Bloodline. The new Bloodline includes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi claimed that it would be a massive swerve if the two factions worked alongside each other instead of facing off in a huge multi-man tag team match. He said:

"Yeah, I mean, it's a possibility. At the end of the day, it's, you know, that's fresh, the whole, everybody's waiting that this Bloodline comes back. People already calling it without even writing it, Bloodline 2.0 vs. Bloodline. That's already people thinking about it, right? But what a swerve that would be as when The Bloodline comes, finally, the blow-off is about ready to happen. The first time they meet, you know, this crew here, this crew here, this everybody together. They're about ready to tear into each other and all of a sudden, they all turn left and raise up the ones."

Jimmy Uso is currently sidelined and has been absent since being taken out by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is on RAW and is involved in the Intercontinental Title picture.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
