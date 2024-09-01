  • home icon
Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso may reunite for a major Bloodline swerve, says Rikishi

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 01, 2024 15:25 GMT
Will the OG Bloodline get back together? (Image Credits: WWE)
Will the OG Bloodline get back together? (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Fans have been clamoring for a reunion of Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline ever since Solo Sikoa formed a sub-faction within the family. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently discussed a possible endgame for the long-running Bloodline saga.

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline has been wreaking havoc on the blue brand for several months since WrestleMania. The faction was put to test when The Original Tribal Chief returned at SummerSlam to take out The Enforcer.

However, Roman Reigns couldn't keep Solo Sikoa and his men down for much longer as Jacob Fatu laid waste to The Head of the Table a few weeks ago. The angle was supposedly done to write Reigns off television, citing personal reasons.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi entertained the idea of the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline working under one roof.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a possibility. At the end of the day, it's, you know, that's fresh, the whole, everybody's waiting that this Bloodline comes back. People already calling it without even writing it, Bloodline 2.0 vs. Bloodline. That's already people thinking about it, right? But what a swerve that would be as when The Bloodline comes, finally, the blow-off is about ready to happen. The first time they meet, you know, this crew here, this crew here, this everybody together. They're about ready to tear into each other and all of a sudden, they all turn left and raise up the ones," Rikishi said. (53:22 - 54:05)

What's next for Roman Reigns?

There's no word yet on how long Roman Reigns will be off television. He was previously advertised for the September 13 episode of SmackDown.

However, he has since been removed from the advertising, suggesting fans may have to wait a little longer to see The Orginal Tribal chief back on SmackDown.

At the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Michael Cole dropped a subtle hint on Reigns' immediate future when he announced that Solo Sikoa will be next in line for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

This all but confirms The Tribal Chief won't be coming back anytime soon.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

