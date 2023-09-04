"Imma fix this!" - Rhea Ripley reveals surprising issue following WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley has revealed a surprising issue following her match last night at WWE Payback.

The Eradicator successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez last night at the premium live event in Pittsburgh. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered and provided a distraction when it seemed like Rodriguez was heading toward a victory. Rhea Ripley was able to capitalize on the distraction and connected with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she lost a couple of nose rings during the Payback last night. She noted that she had four nose rings but is now down to two and vowed to resolve the issue shortly as seen in the image below.

Ripley shares that she lost two nose rings.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day dominated at WWE Payback

The Judgment Day entered WWE Payback with a lot of issues but were able to work together and left the premium live event with every member of the faction wearing gold around their waists.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio was not scheduled for a match last night, but made sure that his fellow stablemates emerged victorious. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their differences aside and battled Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback.

Rhea Ripley and Mysterio interfered in the match to help bring the titles to The Judgment Day. The Women's World Champion rushed the ring and sent Kevin Owens crashing through the barricade with a Spear. Dominik Mysterio also played a factor in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Dirty Dom provided a distraction and The Eradicator capitalized with a Riptide to retain the title.

Expand Tweet

JD McDonagh also interfered in the Steel City Street Fight at Payback and pulled Sami Zayn out of the ring after he connected with a Helluva Kick. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for McDonagh and if he will finally become a member of The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Which RAW tag team would you like to see challenge The Judgment Day for the titles? Do you think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dropped the belts too soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here