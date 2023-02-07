“Imma not forget” - WWE Superstar opens up about history with Mia Yim following recent return

WWE RAW this week featured a fatal-4-way match to determine the final spot for the RAW Women's Contendership Elimination Chamber match on February 18, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The contest featured Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, and Carmella, with the latter picking up a massive victory in her first match since August 2022.

Piper Niven marked her return to WWE by entering the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. During the #1 contender's match on RAW, Niven had a great showing and was even shown support by fans despite her working as a heel.

She went on to post a tweet calling back to an earlier incident between herself and fellow competitor Mia Yim.

Whether the two will kickstart a storyline on RAW following the events on Monday night remains to be seen. If that is the case, then this would be Mia Yim's first major storyline since her return to the global juggernaut back in November 2022.

Mia Yim's response to the WWE RAW Superstar

Mia Yim returned to the Stamford-based promotion and immediately aligned herself with AJ Styles and The O.C. They were embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day. However, after The Phenomenal One was sidelined due to injury, WWE quietly dropped the angle altogether.

The 33-year-old superstar is yet to have a substantial singles program on the main roster, but that could change with a television feud against Piper Niven on the red brand. The latter's most important match to date came last year at the Royal Rumble when she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Mia Yim and Piper Niven seem to have legit beef. The former wound up responding to the latter's tweet with one of her own:

Meanwhile, Piper Niven has stated her WrestleMania aspirations in an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling. After name-dropping NXT Superstar Alba Fyre, she claimed that it would be a 'disservice' for them not to fight on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Alba Fyre. We have kicked it together all across the world, and it would be a disservice for us not to do it one more time at WrestleMania," said Piper Niven. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Do you think Mia Yim will reunite with AJ Styles and The O.C. when they resurface on WWE television? Voice your take in the comments section below.

